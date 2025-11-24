Cotie McMahon scored 29 to power No. 13 Mississippi women past Longwood 102-50

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Cotie McMahon scored 12 of her 29 points in a dominant first quarter and No. 13…

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Cotie McMahon scored 12 of her 29 points in a dominant first quarter and No. 13 Mississippi thumped Longwood 102-50 on Monday night.

McMahon had the first three baskets of the game and 10 points in an 18-1 run to begin the game for the Rebels (5-0). Jesstynie Scott scored seven off the bench and the Lancers (4-3) used a 9-0 spurt to cut it to 24-16 by quarter’s end.

Sira Thienou’s three-point play capped a 15-2 run to begin the second period and the Rebels cruised to a 49-25 advantage at halftime.

McMahon and Debreasha Powe both scored eight in a 31-point third quarter as Ole Miss upped its lead to 80-43.

McMahon made 11 of 18 shots with a 3-pointer and 6 of 9 at the free-throw line. She added nine rebounds, four assists and blocked two shots. Powe had 15 points and Christeen Iwuala scored 14 with eight rebounds. Kaitlin Peterson had 12 points, five assists and seven steals off the bench.

Amor Harris had 11 points to lead Longwood. Scott and Malea Brown both scored nine.

Up next

Longwood: plays Bufallo on Thursday in the Puerto Rico Clasico.

Ole Miss: The Rebels head to the Dayton Beach Classic where they’ll open against Wisconsin on Friday.

