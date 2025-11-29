Cornell visits McCreesh and Bucknell

Cornell Big Red (4-2) at Bucknell Bison (2-6) Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell hosts Cornell after…

Cornell Big Red (4-2) at Bucknell Bison (2-6)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell hosts Cornell after Brandon McCreesh scored 20 points in Bucknell’s 73-71 loss to the Buffalo Bulls.

The Bison are 1-1 on their home court. Bucknell is ninth in the Patriot League with 11.9 assists per game led by Jayden Williams averaging 4.3.

The Big Red are 1-2 on the road. Cornell leads the Ivy League with 21.7 assists. Jacob Beccles paces the Big Red with 3.5.

Bucknell scores 65.9 points per game, 17.6 fewer points than the 83.5 Cornell allows. Cornell has shot at a 48.0% rate from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points above the 44.7% shooting opponents of Bucknell have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amon Dorries is shooting 50.6% and averaging 14.8 points for the Bison. McCreesh is averaging 7.4 points.

Cooper Noard is averaging 22.5 points for the Big Red. Adam Tsang Hinton is averaging 14.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

