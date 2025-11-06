Cornell visits Kent State following Gillespie’s 22-point outing

Cornell Big Red at Kent State Golden Flashes Kent, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Kent State plays Cornell…

Cornell Big Red at Kent State Golden Flashes

Kent, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State plays Cornell after Delrecco Gillespie scored 22 points in Kent State’s 103-97 overtime loss to the Troy Trojans.

Kent State went 11-4 at home a season ago while going 24-12 overall. The Golden Flashes averaged 12.4 assists per game on 26.4 made field goals last season.

Cornell finished 18-11 overall last season while going 8-5 on the road. The Big Red averaged 85.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 77.5 last season.

