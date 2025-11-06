Cornell visits Kent State following Gillespie’s 22-point outing

Cornell Big Red at Kent State Golden Flashes
Kent, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Kent State plays Cornell after Delrecco Gillespie scored 22 points in Kent State’s 103-97 overtime loss to the Troy Trojans.
Kent State went 11-4 at home a season ago while going 24-12 overall. The Golden Flashes averaged 12.4 assists per game on 26.4 made field goals last season.
Cornell finished 18-11 overall last season while going 8-5 on the road. The Big Red averaged 85.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 77.5 last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.