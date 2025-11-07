Cornell visits Kent State after Gillespie’s 22-point game

Cornell Big Red at Kent State Golden Flashes Kent, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Flashes -5.5;…

Cornell Big Red at Kent State Golden Flashes

Kent, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Flashes -5.5; over/under is 166.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State takes on Cornell after Delrecco Gillespie scored 22 points in Kent State’s 103-97 overtime loss to the Troy Trojans.

Kent State finished 24-12 overall a season ago while going 11-4 at home. The Golden Flashes shot 43.6% from the field and 31.9% from 3-point range last season.

Cornell went 8-5 on the road and 18-11 overall a season ago. The Big Red averaged 13.5 points off of turnovers, 9.3 second-chance points and 5.5 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.