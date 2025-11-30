Cornell visits Bucknell following McCreesh’s 20-point performance

Cornell Big Red (4-2) at Bucknell Bison (2-6) Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Big Red -5.5;…

Cornell Big Red (4-2) at Bucknell Bison (2-6)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Big Red -5.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell hosts Cornell after Brandon McCreesh scored 20 points in Bucknell’s 73-71 loss to the Buffalo Bulls.

The Bison have gone 1-1 at home. Bucknell averages 13.5 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Big Red have gone 1-2 away from home. Cornell ranks second in the Ivy League with 27.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Kasper Sepp averaging 5.0.

Bucknell averages 65.9 points per game, 17.6 fewer points than the 83.5 Cornell allows. Cornell averages 14.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.7 more made shots on average than the 9.8 per game Bucknell allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ruot Bijiek averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc. Amon Dorries is shooting 50.6% and averaging 14.8 points.

Cooper Noard is scoring 22.5 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Big Red. Adam Tsang Hinton is averaging 14.7 points and 3.7 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

