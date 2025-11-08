Cornell takes on Illinois State after Noard’s 34-point outing

Cornell Big Red (0-1) at Illinois State Redbirds (0-1)
Normal, Illinois; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Cornell visits Illinois State after Cooper Noard scored 34 points in Cornell’s 110-102 loss to the Kent State Golden Flashes.
Illinois State finished 22-14 overall with a 12-4 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Redbirds allowed opponents to score 71.8 points per game and shoot 45.3% from the field last season.
Cornell finished 8-5 on the road and 18-11 overall last season. The Big Red averaged 19.0 assists per game on 30.6 made field goals last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
