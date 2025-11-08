Cornell takes on Illinois State after Noard’s 34-point outing

Cornell Big Red (0-1) at Illinois State Redbirds (0-1) Normal, Illinois; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cornell visits Illinois…

Cornell Big Red (0-1) at Illinois State Redbirds (0-1)

Normal, Illinois; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cornell visits Illinois State after Cooper Noard scored 34 points in Cornell’s 110-102 loss to the Kent State Golden Flashes.

Illinois State finished 22-14 overall with a 12-4 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Redbirds allowed opponents to score 71.8 points per game and shoot 45.3% from the field last season.

Cornell finished 8-5 on the road and 18-11 overall last season. The Big Red averaged 19.0 assists per game on 30.6 made field goals last season.

