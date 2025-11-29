Cornell puts road win streak on the line against Wagner

Cornell Big Red (4-3) at Wagner Seahawks (1-5) Staten Island, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cornell will…

Cornell Big Red (4-3) at Wagner Seahawks (1-5)

Staten Island, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cornell will try to keep its three-game road win streak intact when the Big Red take on Wagner.

The Seahawks are 1-2 in home games. Wagner is fifth in the NEC with 22.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Lijirin Doyinsola Modesayor averaging 3.5.

The Big Red are 3-2 on the road. Cornell is 0-3 against opponents with a winning record.

Wagner averages 55.8 points per game, 1.9 more points than the 53.9 Cornell gives up. Cornell averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Wagner allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doyinsola Modesayor is scoring 10.0 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Seahawks. Klea Kaci is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers.

Rachel Kaus is averaging 12 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Big Red. Emily Pape is averaging 10.9 points.

