Cornell puts road win streak on the line against Wagner

Cornell Big Red (4-3) at Wagner Seahawks (1-5)
Staten Island, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Cornell will try to keep its three-game road win streak intact when the Big Red take on Wagner.
The Seahawks are 1-2 in home games. Wagner is fifth in the NEC with 22.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Lijirin Doyinsola Modesayor averaging 3.5.
The Big Red are 3-2 on the road. Cornell is 0-3 against opponents with a winning record.
Wagner averages 55.8 points per game, 1.9 more points than the 53.9 Cornell gives up. Cornell averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Wagner allows.
TOP PERFORMERS: Doyinsola Modesayor is scoring 10.0 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Seahawks. Klea Kaci is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers.
Rachel Kaus is averaging 12 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Big Red. Emily Pape is averaging 10.9 points.
