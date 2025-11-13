Cornell plays Mercyhurst for non-conference showdown

Cornell Big Red (0-2) at Mercyhurst Lakers (0-2) Erie, Pennsylvania; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Mercyhurst and Cornell meet…

Cornell Big Red (0-2) at Mercyhurst Lakers (0-2)

Erie, Pennsylvania; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercyhurst and Cornell meet in non-conference action.

Mercyhurst finished 9-18 overall with a 7-5 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Lakers averaged 6.4 steals, 1.2 blocks and 17.6 turnovers per game last season.

Cornell went 4-12 on the road and 7-20 overall last season. The Big Red averaged 9.9 points off of turnovers, 7.3 second-chance points and bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

