Cornell defeats Misericordia 114-70

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — DJ Nix and Gioacchino Panzini each scored 16 points in Cornell’s 114-70 victory against Misericordia on Wednesday.

Nix shot 5 for 5, including 4 for 4 from beyond the arc for the Big Red (4-2). Panzini was 6 of 6 and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line. Jake Fiegen added 14 points.

Ace Varella scored 10 points to lead Misericordia. Eli Stoute and Nate Townsend added eight points apiece.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

