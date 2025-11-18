Cornell defeats Army 86-73

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Cooper Noard had 16 points in Cornell’s 86-73 victory against Army on Tuesday. Noard shot 5…

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Cooper Noard had 16 points in Cornell’s 86-73 victory against Army on Tuesday.

Noard shot 5 for 9 and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line for the Big Red (2-2). Adam Tsang Hinton scored 15 points and added nine rebounds, and DJ Nix had 12 points.

Jorn Everson finished with 24 points for the Black Knights (1-4). Jacen Holloway added 22 points for Army. Ryan Curry also had 13 points, six assists and two steals.

Cornell took the lead for good with 13:14 left in the first half. The score was 39-28 at halftime, with Tsang Hinton racking up 11 points. Cornell pulled away with an 8-0 run in the second half to extend a nine-point lead to 17 points. They outscored Army by two points in the final half, as Mateen Rafiq led the way with a team-high 12 second-half points.

