Cornell Big Red head to the Bryant Bulldogs

Cornell Big Red at Bryant Bulldogs
Smithfield, Rhode Island; Friday, 6 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Bryant plays Cornell.
Bryant finished 11-4 at home last season while going 17-15 overall. The Bulldogs averaged 13.7 points off of turnovers, 9.3 second-chance points and bench points last season.
Cornell went 7-20 overall a season ago while going 4-12 on the road. The Big Red shot 39.8% from the field and 25.9% from 3-point range last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.