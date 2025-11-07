Cornell Big Red head to the Bryant Bulldogs

Cornell Big Red at Bryant Bulldogs Smithfield, Rhode Island; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bryant plays Cornell. Bryant finished…

Cornell Big Red at Bryant Bulldogs

Smithfield, Rhode Island; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant plays Cornell.

Bryant finished 11-4 at home last season while going 17-15 overall. The Bulldogs averaged 13.7 points off of turnovers, 9.3 second-chance points and bench points last season.

Cornell went 7-20 overall a season ago while going 4-12 on the road. The Big Red shot 39.8% from the field and 25.9% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

