Corey’s 19 lead Rhode Island over Albany (NY) 80-61

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Myles Corey’s 19 points helped Rhode Island defeat Albany (NY) 80-61 on Friday.

Corey shot 7 of 11 from the field and 5 for 5 from the line for the Rams (3-1). Tyler Cochran added 18 points while shooting 4 for 11 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 8 of 9 from the free-throw line. Jahmere Tripp shot 3 for 7 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line to finish with 16 points.

Amir Lindsey finished with 19 points and four assists for the Great Danes (1-3). Zach Matulu added 14 points and seven rebounds for Albany (NY). Ma’Kye Taylor finished with 10 points and eight rebounds.

Rhode Island took the lead for good with 5:02 left in the first half. The score was 38-30 at halftime, with Cochran racking up 15 points. Corey scored 15 points in the second half to lead the way as Rhode Island went on to secure the victory, outscoring Albany (NY) by 11 points in the second half.

