Corey Hadnot II scores 26 to lead Purdue Fort Wayne past Dominican (IL) 137-56

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Corey Hadnot II had 26 points to help Purdue Fort Wayne defeat Dominican (Illinois) 137-56…

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Corey Hadnot II had 26 points to help Purdue Fort Wayne defeat Dominican (Illinois) 137-56 on Sunday.

Hadnot also had six rebounds for the Mastodons (1-2). Ebrahim Kaba scored 20 points while shooting 8 of 10 (4 for 6 from 3-point range) and added five rebounds and three steals. DeAndre Craig went 7 of 8 from the field to finish with 16 points.

Braydon Murphy led the Stars with 11 points. Elijah Daugherty scored nine.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.