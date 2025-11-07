Copeland, McNeil each score 18 as NC State gets by UAB, 94-70

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Quadir Copeland and Paul McNeil Jr. each scored 18 points as NC State defeated UAB 94-70…

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Quadir Copeland and Paul McNeil Jr. each scored 18 points as NC State defeated UAB 94-70 on Friday night.

Tre Holloman and Darrion Williams tacked on 14 points each for the Wolfpack, who shot 54% from the field and 33% from 3-point range for an efficient night as four of their five starters reached double figures.

Musa Sagnia hauled in 10 rebounds, and Copeland had five assists.

Jacob Meyer led the Blazers with 15 points. Chance Westry added 14 points and Daniel Rivera scored 12.

Defensively, NC State held UAB to 41% shooting and 16% shooting from 3-point range. The Wolfpack also narrowly won the rebound battle 38-35.

The Blazers last lead was just over one minute into the contest, when they led 6-5 after four lead changes. NC State regained the edge with a 13-4 run and never relinquished it.

The two programs’ only previous meeting was on March 20, 2010 in the second round of the NIT, a 72-52 UAB victory. ___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.