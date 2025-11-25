Cooper’s 19 lead Wright State over Stetson 79-62

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Michael Cooper scored 19 points as Wright State beat Stetson 79-62 on Tuesday. Cooper went 7…

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Michael Cooper scored 19 points as Wright State beat Stetson 79-62 on Tuesday.

Cooper went 7 of 16 from the field (5 for 9 from 3-point range) for the Raiders (4-3). Bryan Etumnu shot 5 for 7, including 4 for 4 from beyond the arc to add 14 points. Michael Imariagbe went 6 of 9 from the field to finish with 13 points.

The Hatters (3-4) were led in scoring by Jamie Phillips Jr., who finished with 17 points. Stetson also got 10 points, six rebounds and two steals from Jake Johnson. Ethan Copeland had 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.