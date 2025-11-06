Cooper scores 21, Eastern Kentucky knocks off Midway 122-60

BEREA, Ky. (AP) — Jalen Cooper’s 21 points helped Eastern Kentucky defeat Midway 122-60 on Thursday. Cooper also contributed five…

BEREA, Ky. (AP) — Jalen Cooper’s 21 points helped Eastern Kentucky defeat Midway 122-60 on Thursday.

Cooper also contributed five rebounds for the Colonels (1-0). Montavious Myrick scored 16 points while going 5 of 7 and 6 of 10 from the free-throw line and added six rebounds. MJ Williams went 5 of 10 from the field (4 for 7 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points, while adding six assists and four steals.

Sam Parrish finished with 13 points for the Eagles. Decoreio Smith added 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

