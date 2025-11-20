Cooper leads UC Davis against Colorado after 26-point game

UC Davis Aggies (4-1) at Colorado Buffaloes (4-0) Boulder, Colorado; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis visits Colorado…

UC Davis Aggies (4-1) at Colorado Buffaloes (4-0)

Boulder, Colorado; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis visits Colorado after Nils Cooper scored 26 points in UC Davis’ 75-71 win against the Nevada Wolf Pack.

Colorado finished 14-21 overall a season ago while going 11-7 at home. The Buffaloes gave up 71.9 points per game while committing 16.6 fouls last season.

The Aggies are 1-1 in road games. UC Davis ranks fifth in the Big West with 15.4 assists per game led by Marcus Wilson averaging 3.2.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.