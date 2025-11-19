Cook’s 15 help San Francisco down Northwestern State 84-64

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Mookie Cook had 15 points in San Francisco’s 84-64 victory over Northwestern State on Tuesday night.…

Cook shot 5 for 6, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc for the Dons (4-1). David Fuchs scored 13 points while shooting 2 of 5 from the field and 8 for 11 from the free=throw line and added five rebounds. Legend Smiley had 12 points and went 4 of 7 from the field (3 for 6 from 3-point range).

Landyn Jumawan finished with 13 points for the Demons (1-4). Justin Redmond added 11 points for Northwestern State. Micah Thomas finished with 10 points and four assists.

San Francisco took the lead for good about 6 1/2 minutes into the game and the score was 50-31 at halftime, with Tyrone Riley IV racking up nine points. San Francisco extended its lead to 61-34 during the second half, fueled by a 9-0 scoring run. Smiley scored a team-high seven points in the second half as the Dons closed out the win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

