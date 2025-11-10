Contreras leads Middle Tennessee against Tennessee Tech after 23-point game

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (2-0) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (2-0) Cookeville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Middle…

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (2-0) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (2-0)

Cookeville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee takes on Tennessee Tech after Alayna Contreras scored 23 points in Middle Tennessee’s 73-55 win against the Saint Louis Billikens.

Tennessee Tech went 26-6 overall a season ago while going 14-0 at home. The Golden Eagles averaged 14.2 assists per game on 24.0 made field goals last season.

Middle Tennessee finished 26-9 overall last season while going 10-6 on the road. The Blue Raiders averaged 7.4 steals, 5.9 blocks and 12.5 turnovers per game last season.

