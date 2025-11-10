Connor leads La Salle against Lehigh after 22-point outing

La Salle Explorers (2-0) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (1-1) Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: La Salle plays…

La Salle Explorers (2-0) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (1-1)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle plays Lehigh after Ashleigh Connor scored 22 points in La Salle’s 84-73 win against the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

Lehigh went 17-1 at home last season while going 27-7 overall. The Mountain Hawks averaged 18.9 points off of turnovers, 7.8 second-chance points and 0.7 bench points last season.

La Salle finished 10-23 overall with a 3-12 record on the road a season ago. The Explorers averaged 9.5 steals, 2.1 blocks and 17.2 turnovers per game last season.

