Condon leads No. 3 Florida against Florida State after 25-point game

Florida State Seminoles (2-0) at Florida Gators (1-1)

Gainesville, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Florida faces Florida State after Alex Condon scored 25 points in Florida’s 104-64 win against the North Florida Ospreys.

Florida went 15-1 at home a season ago while going 36-4 overall. The Gators averaged 84.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.6 last season.

Florida State went 17-15 overall with a 2-9 record on the road last season. The Seminoles averaged 74.5 points per game last season, 33.9 in the paint, 14.1 off of turnovers and 10.6 on fast breaks.

