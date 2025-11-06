Columbia visits New Haven for non-conference showdown

Columbia Lions at New Haven Chargers West Haven, Connecticut; Friday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Columbia travels to New Haven…

Columbia Lions at New Haven Chargers

West Haven, Connecticut; Friday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Columbia travels to New Haven for a non-conference matchup.

New Haven did not compete in Division I in the 2024-25 season.

Columbia finished 12-15 overall a season ago while going 3-9 on the road. The Lions averaged 7.8 steals, 2.1 blocks and 10.6 turnovers per game last season.

