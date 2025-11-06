Live Radio
Columbia visits New Haven for non-conference showdown

The Associated Press

November 6, 2025, 4:42 AM

Columbia Lions at New Haven Chargers

West Haven, Connecticut; Friday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Columbia travels to New Haven for a non-conference matchup.

New Haven did not compete in Division I in the 2024-25 season.

Columbia finished 12-15 overall a season ago while going 3-9 on the road. The Lions averaged 7.8 steals, 2.1 blocks and 10.6 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

