Columbia takes on South Dakota State

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (5-1) vs. Columbia Lions (3-3) Cancun, Mexico; Friday, 1:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Columbia plays South…

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (5-1) vs. Columbia Lions (3-3)

Cancun, Mexico; Friday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Columbia plays South Dakota State at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancun, Mexico.

The Lions are 3-3 in non-conference play. Columbia leads the Ivy League with 16.2 assists per game led by Marija Avlijas averaging 3.7.

The Jackrabbits are 5-1 in non-conference play. South Dakota State is 4-1 against opponents with a winning record.

Columbia averages 74.3 points, 7.0 more per game than the 67.3 South Dakota State gives up. South Dakota State averages 77.2 points per game, 3.7 more than the 73.5 Columbia allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley Weiss is scoring 18.5 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Lions. Mia Broom is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers.

Brooklyn Meyer is averaging 21.5 points, eight rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.7 blocks for the Jackrabbits. Katie Vesecka is averaging 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.