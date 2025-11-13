Columbia Lions take on the UMass-Lowell River Hawks in non-conference play

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (1-2) at Columbia Lions (1-1) New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -11.5; over/under…

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (1-2) at Columbia Lions (1-1)

New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -11.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Columbia and UMass-Lowell play in non-conference action.

Columbia went 12-15 overall with a 9-6 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Lions averaged 78.4 points per game last season, 35.3 in the paint, 13.7 off of turnovers and 11.5 on fast breaks.

UMass-Lowell went 17-15 overall with a 3-11 record on the road a season ago. The River Hawks averaged 5.9 steals, 4.3 blocks and 12.1 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

