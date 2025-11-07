Columbia Lions set to take on the Butler Bulldogs Friday

Columbia Lions at Butler Bulldogs Indianapolis; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Butler takes on Columbia. Butler finished 16-18 overall…

Columbia Lions at Butler Bulldogs

Indianapolis; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Butler takes on Columbia.

Butler finished 16-18 overall a season ago while going 11-6 at home. The Bulldogs averaged 62.1 points per game while shooting 42.5% from the field and 33.0% from 3-point range last season.

Columbia finished 14-2 in Ivy League games and 10-2 on the road last season. The Lions averaged 72.6 points per game while shooting 43.5% from the field and 31.7% from 3-point distance last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

