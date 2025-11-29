Columbia Lions face the No. 12 North Carolina Tar Heels

North Carolina Tar Heels (7-1) vs. Columbia Lions (4-3) Cancun, Mexico; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 North…

North Carolina Tar Heels (7-1) vs. Columbia Lions (4-3)

Cancun, Mexico; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 North Carolina and Columbia square off in Cancun, Mexico.

The Lions have a 4-3 record against non-conference oppponents. Columbia scores 75.1 points while outscoring opponents by 2.5 points per game.

The Tar Heels are 7-1 in non-conference play. North Carolina has a 7-1 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Columbia averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 4.8 per game North Carolina gives up. North Carolina averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Columbia allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley Weiss is scoring 20.3 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Lions. Perri Page is averaging 14.3 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 56.3%.

Nyla Brooks is shooting 44.7% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Tar Heels, while averaging 12.4 points. Indya Nivar is averaging 12.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 4.3 steals.

