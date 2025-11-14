Columbia hosts Richmond following Doogan’s 25-point performance

Richmond Spiders (2-1) at Columbia Lions (2-0)
New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Richmond takes on Columbia after Maggie Doogan scored 25 points in Richmond’s 84-58 victory over the William & Mary Tribe.
Columbia went 10-1 at home a season ago while going 24-7 overall. The Lions averaged 72.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 59.2 last season.
Richmond finished 28-7 overall last season while going 11-2 on the road. The Spiders averaged 72.0 points per game while shooting 49.3% from the field and 38.4% from behind the arc last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.