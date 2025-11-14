Columbia hosts Richmond following Doogan’s 25-point performance

Richmond Spiders (2-1) at Columbia Lions (2-0) New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Richmond takes on Columbia after…

Richmond Spiders (2-1) at Columbia Lions (2-0)

New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond takes on Columbia after Maggie Doogan scored 25 points in Richmond’s 84-58 victory over the William & Mary Tribe.

Columbia went 10-1 at home a season ago while going 24-7 overall. The Lions averaged 72.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 59.2 last season.

Richmond finished 28-7 overall last season while going 11-2 on the road. The Spiders averaged 72.0 points per game while shooting 49.3% from the field and 38.4% from behind the arc last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.