Columbia faces Ohio following Weiss’ 27-point game

Columbia Lions (1-0) at Ohio Bobcats (1-0)

Athens, Ohio; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Columbia plays Ohio after Riley Weiss scored 27 points in Columbia’s 74-69 win against the Butler Bulldogs.

Ohio went 4-11 at home a season ago while going 6-23 overall. The Bobcats averaged 11.7 points off of turnovers, 5.7 second-chance points and 0.6 bench points last season.

Columbia finished 10-2 on the road and 24-7 overall last season. The Lions averaged 16.7 assists per game on 27.4 made field goals last season.

