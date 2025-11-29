Columbia defeats Sarah Lawrence 92-44

NEW YORK (AP) — Gerard O’Keefe and Kenny Noland each scored 14 points as Columbia beat Sarah Lawrence 92-44 on…

NEW YORK (AP) — Gerard O’Keefe and Kenny Noland each scored 14 points as Columbia beat Sarah Lawrence 92-44 on Saturday.

O’Keefe went 6 of 9 from the field (2 for 4 from 3-point range) for the Lions (7-1). Noland added three steals. Ryan Soulis went 5 of 9 from the field to finish with 10 points, while adding 10 rebounds. Miles Franklin, Connor Igoe and Richard Nweke also scored 10 points each. The Lions extended their winning streak to six games.

Eamon Kelly finished with 11 points for the Gryphons. Braden Burman added six points for Sarah Lawrence. John Kairouz had five points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.