Colorado State to visit Gonzaga Thursday

Colorado State Rams (2-0) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (2-0)
Spokane, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Gonzaga hosts Colorado State.
Gonzaga went 13-3 at home last season while going 24-11 overall. The Bulldogs averaged 16.1 assists per game on 25.2 made field goals last season.
Colorado State finished 8-2 on the road and 22-10 overall a season ago. The Rams averaged 68.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 60.4 last season.
