Colorado State Rams face the South Florida Bulls

South Florida Bulls (4-3) vs. Colorado State Rams (5-2) Nassau, Bahamas; Friday, 4:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -1.5;…

South Florida Bulls (4-3) vs. Colorado State Rams (5-2)

Nassau, Bahamas; Friday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -1.5; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida and Colorado State square off in Nassau, Bahamas.

The Rams are 5-2 in non-conference play. Colorado State averages 10.0 turnovers per game and is 2-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Bulls are 4-3 in non-conference play. South Florida leads the AAC with 17.1 assists. CJ Brown leads the Bulls with 5.4.

Colorado State makes 51.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.4 percentage points higher than South Florida has allowed to its opponents (43.8%). South Florida has shot at a 45.1% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 44.2% shooting opponents of Colorado State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Jorgensen is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Rams. Carey Booth is averaging 13.9 points and 7.6 rebounds while shooting 59.2%.

Josh Omojafo is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Bulls. CJ is averaging 15.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.