Colorado State Rams and the Texas Southern Tigers meet in Las Vegas, Nevada

Texas Southern Tigers (3-2) vs. Colorado State Rams (6-0)

Las Vegas; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern and Colorado State play at Resorts World Events Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Rams are 6-0 in non-conference play. Colorado State has a 4-0 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Tigers are 3-2 in non-conference play. Texas Southern is the SWAC leader with 40.6 rebounds per game led by Taliyah Logwood averaging 8.2.

Colorado State averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 4.8 per game Texas Southern gives up. Texas Southern has shot at a 41.7% rate from the field this season, 8.3 percentage points greater than the 33.4% shooting opponents of Colorado State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: McKenna Murphy is shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, while averaging 8.5 points. Lexus Bargesser is shooting 55.3% and averaging 16.5 points.

Logwood is averaging 11.6 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.2 steals for the Tigers. Daeja Holmes is averaging 10.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.