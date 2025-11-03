Colorado State opens season at home against Incarnate Word

Incarnate Word Cardinals at Colorado State Rams Fort Collins, Colorado; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State begins the…

Incarnate Word Cardinals at Colorado State Rams

Fort Collins, Colorado; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State begins the season at home against Incarnate Word.

Colorado State went 26-10 overall with a 14-2 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Rams averaged 75.2 points per game last season, 30.1 in the paint, 13.4 off of turnovers and 7.8 on fast breaks.

Incarnate Word finished 19-17 overall with a 4-10 record on the road last season. The Cardinals averaged 73.9 points per game last season, 31.6 in the paint, 14.8 off of turnovers and 9.1 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

