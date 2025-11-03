Colorado State hosts Weber State to begin season

Weber State Wildcats at Colorado State Rams Fort Collins, Colorado; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State hosts Weber…

Weber State Wildcats at Colorado State Rams

Fort Collins, Colorado; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State hosts Weber State for the season opener.

Colorado State went 12-5 at home last season while going 22-10 overall. The Rams averaged 68.5 points per game last season, 12.3 on free throws and 23.7 from 3-point range.

Weber State finished 13-16 overall last season while going 6-10 on the road. The Wildcats averaged 13.2 assists per game on 22.1 made field goals last season.

