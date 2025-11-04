Colorado State hosts Weber State for season opener

Weber State Wildcats at Colorado State Rams Fort Collins, Colorado; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State hosts Weber…

Weber State Wildcats at Colorado State Rams

Fort Collins, Colorado; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State hosts Weber State in the season opener.

Colorado State finished 22-10 overall with a 12-5 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Rams averaged 68.5 points per game last season, 12.3 from the free-throw line and 23.7 from beyond the arc.

Weber State went 13-16 overall last season while going 6-10 on the road. The Wildcats allowed opponents to score 67.8 points per game and shot 40.0% from the field last season.

