Colorado State hosts Omaha after Waddles’ 21-point performance

Omaha Mavericks (0-2) at Colorado State Rams (1-0)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -13.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha plays Colorado State after Lance Waddles scored 21 points in Omaha’s 73-71 loss to the Abilene Christian Wildcats.

Colorado State went 14-2 at home last season while going 26-10 overall. The Rams allowed opponents to score 67.3 points per game and shoot 42.2% from the field last season.

Omaha went 7-9 on the road and 22-13 overall last season. The Mavericks averaged 5.9 steals, 2.3 blocks and 10.4 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

