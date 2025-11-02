Colorado State hosts Incarnate Word in season opener

Incarnate Word Cardinals at Colorado State Rams Fort Collins, Colorado; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State hosts Incarnate…

Incarnate Word Cardinals at Colorado State Rams

Fort Collins, Colorado; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State hosts Incarnate Word for the season opener.

Colorado State finished 26-10 overall last season while going 14-2 at home. The Rams averaged 13.4 points off of turnovers, 8.9 second-chance points and 19.7 bench points last season.

Incarnate Word went 19-17 overall last season while going 4-10 on the road. The Cardinals averaged 73.9 points per game last season, 31.6 in the paint, 14.8 off of turnovers and 9.1 on fast breaks.

