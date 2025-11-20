Colorado State hosts Denver following Johnson’s 29-point game

Denver Pioneers (1-3) at Colorado State Rams (4-0) Fort Collins, Colorado; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Denver visits Colorado…

Denver Pioneers (1-3) at Colorado State Rams (4-0)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver visits Colorado State after Carson Johnson scored 29 points in Denver’s 84-79 loss to the UTSA Roadrunners.

Colorado State finished 26-10 overall last season while going 14-2 at home. The Rams averaged 75.2 points per game while shooting 47.8% from the field and 36.3% from 3-point distance last season.

Denver went 11-21 overall with a 3-12 record on the road last season. The Pioneers averaged 72.4 points per game while shooting 44.9% from the field and 34.7% from deep last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

