Colorado plays Washington

Washington Huskies (5-1) vs. Colorado Buffaloes (6-0)

Palm Desert, California; Friday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -4.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado takes on Washington at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California.

The Buffaloes have a 6-0 record against non-conference oppponents. Colorado is second in the Big 12 scoring 91.8 points while shooting 52.3% from the field.

The Huskies are 5-1 in non-conference play. Washington is 4-0 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Colorado makes 52.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 12.6 percentage points higher than Washington has allowed to its opponents (39.7%). Washington averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Colorado gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Johnson is scoring 15.2 points per game with 2.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Buffaloes. Sebastian Rancik is averaging 13.5 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 39.2%.

Quimari Peterson is shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 12.2 points and 1.8 steals. Wesley Yates III is averaging 18.2 points and 2.2 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

