Colorado hosts UC Davis after Cooper’s 26-point outing

UC Davis Aggies (4-1) at Colorado Buffaloes (4-0)

Boulder, Colorado; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffaloes -15.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis visits Colorado after Nils Cooper scored 26 points in UC Davis’ 75-71 win against the Nevada Wolf Pack.

Colorado went 11-7 at home a season ago while going 14-21 overall. The Buffaloes averaged 69.7 points per game while shooting 44.4% from the field and 32.1% from behind the arc last season.

The Aggies are 1-1 on the road. UC Davis ranks fourth in the Big West giving up 69.6 points while holding opponents to 40.5% shooting.

