Colorado faces UT Arlington in Laie, Hawaii

UT Arlington Mavericks (2-3) vs. Colorado Buffaloes (3-1) Laie, Hawaii; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Colorado plays UT Arlington…

UT Arlington Mavericks (2-3) vs. Colorado Buffaloes (3-1)

Laie, Hawaii; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado plays UT Arlington in Laie, Hawaii.

Colorado went 21-13 overall with a 10-3 record in non-conference play during the 2024-25 season. The Buffaloes averaged 68.6 points per game last season, 10.4 on free throws and 19.2 from 3-point range.

The Mavericks are 2-3 in non-conference play. UT Arlington ranks third in the WAC shooting 34.9% from 3-point range.

