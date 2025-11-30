Colorado Buffaloes face the Cal Baptist Lancers on 7-game win streak

Cal Baptist Lancers (7-0) at Colorado Buffaloes (7-0) Boulder, Colorado; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Colorado is looking to…

Cal Baptist Lancers (7-0) at Colorado Buffaloes (7-0)

Boulder, Colorado; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado is looking to keep its seven-game win streak going when the Buffaloes take on Cal Baptist.

The Buffaloes have gone 5-0 in home games. Colorado is fourth in the Big 12 with 18.6 assists per game led by Barrington Hargress averaging 5.6.

The Lancers are 2-0 on the road. Cal Baptist has a 5-0 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Colorado scores 90.3 points, 27.3 more per game than the 63.0 Cal Baptist gives up. Cal Baptist averages 75.4 points per game, 2.5 fewer than the 77.9 Colorado gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Johnson is shooting 57.1% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Buffaloes, while averaging 14.9 points. Sebastian Rancik is shooting 36.1% and averaging 13.1 points.

Dominique Daniels Jr. is averaging 17.8 points and 4.2 assists for the Lancers. Martel Williams is averaging 16.0 points.



The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

