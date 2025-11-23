Colorado Buffaloes and the VCU Rams play in Laie, Hawaii

VCU Rams (3-2) vs. Colorado Buffaloes (4-1) Laie, Hawaii; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: VCU and Colorado meet at…

VCU Rams (3-2) vs. Colorado Buffaloes (4-1)

Laie, Hawaii; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VCU and Colorado meet at George Q. Cannon Activities Center in Laie, Hawaii.

The Buffaloes are 4-1 in non-conference play. Colorado is 4-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.8 turnovers per game.

The Rams are 3-2 in non-conference play. VCU gives up 68.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 5.0 points per game.

Colorado makes 45.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than VCU has allowed to its opponents (41.5%). VCU has shot at a 38.8% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 38.1% shooting opponents of Colorado have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Logyn Greer is shooting 50.0% and averaging 12.4 points for the Buffaloes. Desiree Wooten is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers.

Mary-Anna Asare averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, scoring 21.3 points while shooting 31.0% from beyond the arc. Katarina Knezevic is averaging 14.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.