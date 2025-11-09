Collins scores 25 as American downs Pennsylvania 84-78

WASHINGTON (AP) — Madden Collins led American over Pennsylvania on Sunday with 25 points off of the bench in an…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Madden Collins led American over Pennsylvania on Sunday with 25 points off of the bench in an 84-78 victory.

Collins added four steals for the Eagles (1-1). Julen Iturbe scored 16 points, going 5 of 9 from the floor, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the line. Carson McDonald shot 4 of 6 from the field and 3 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

The Quakers (1-1) were led by Michael Zanoni, who recorded 20 points. Ethan Roberts added 19 points and five assists for Pennsylvania. Cam Thrower finished with 16 points.

Up next

American plays George Washington on the road on Wednesday, and Pennsylvania visits Providence on Tuesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

