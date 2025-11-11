Collins leads Utah State against Weber State after 22-point performance

Weber State Wildcats (1-1) at Utah State Aggies (2-0) Logan, Utah; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Utah State hosts…

Weber State Wildcats (1-1) at Utah State Aggies (2-0)

Logan, Utah; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State hosts Weber State after Michael Collins Jr. scored 22 points in Utah State’s 80-77 win against the VCU Rams.

Utah State went 26-8 overall with a 15-2 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Aggies allowed opponents to score 70.0 points per game and shoot 44.1% from the field last season.

Weber State finished 4-11 on the road and 12-22 overall last season. The Wildcats allowed opponents to score 71.9 points per game and shot 43.6% from the field last season.

