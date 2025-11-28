Collins leads Utah State against Montana State

Montana State Bobcats (3-4) at Utah State Aggies (6-0) Logan, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Utah State faces…

Montana State Bobcats (3-4) at Utah State Aggies (6-0)

Logan, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State faces Montana State after Michael Collins Jr. scored 40 points in Utah State’s 94-60 win against the Davidson Wildcats.

The Aggies are 3-0 in home games. Utah State leads the MWC with 89.7 points and is shooting 54.2%.

The Bobcats are 1-3 in road games. Montana State averages 80.1 points and has outscored opponents by 13.1 points per game.

Utah State scores 89.7 points, 22.7 more per game than the 67.0 Montana State gives up. Montana State averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Utah State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collins is scoring 21.0 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Aggies. Mason Falslev is averaging 13.2 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 54.4%.

Davian Brown is averaging 13.3 points for the Bobcats. Jed Miller is averaging 11.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

