Collins leads American against Maine after 20-point game

Maine Black Bears (0-6) at American Eagles (3-3)

Washington; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: American faces Maine after Madden Collins scored 20 points in American’s 113-53 victory over the Marywood University Pacers.

The Eagles are 3-0 in home games. American is the best team in the Patriot League with 18.8 fast break points.

The Black Bears have gone 0-4 away from home. Maine allows 68.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 10.1 points per game.

American averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game, 5.3 more made shots than the 4.5 per game Maine allows. Maine has shot at a 41.2% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points less than the 42.0% shooting opponents of American have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collins is shooting 58.3% and averaging 14.5 points for the Eagles. Wyatt Nausadis is averaging 12.3 points.

TJ Biel is averaging 13.2 points and 1.8 blocks for the Black Bears. Ryan Mabrey is averaging 9.8 points.

