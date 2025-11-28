Collins leads American against Maine after 20-point game

Maine Black Bears (0-6) at American Eagles (3-3) Washington; Friday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -6.5; over/under is…

Maine Black Bears (0-6) at American Eagles (3-3)

Washington; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -6.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: American hosts Maine after Madden Collins scored 20 points in American’s 113-53 victory over the Marywood University Pacers.

The Eagles are 3-0 in home games. American is the Patriot League leader with 34.2 rebounds per game led by Julen Iturbe averaging 5.7.

The Black Bears have gone 0-4 away from home. Maine has a 0-3 record against teams over .500.

American averages 87.3 points, 19.0 more per game than the 68.3 Maine gives up. Maine has shot at a 41.2% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points less than the 42.0% shooting opponents of American have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wyatt Nausadis averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 12.3 points while shooting 48.0% from beyond the arc. Collins is shooting 58.3% and averaging 14.5 points.

TJ Biel is averaging 13.2 points and 1.8 blocks for the Black Bears. Ryan Mabrey is averaging 9.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.