Collins Jr. scores 23, Utah State wins 110-54 against Westminster (UT)

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Michael Collins Jr. had 23 points in Utah State’s 110-54 win over Westminster (UT) on Monday.

Collins also had three steals for the Aggies. Kolby King went 6 of 10 from the field (4 for 7 from 3-point range) to add 16 points. Garry Clark had 12 points and finished 6 of 8 from the floor.

The Griffins were led in scoring by Colin Hayes, who finished with 12 points and two steals. Michael Frazier added 11 points and six rebounds, and Jake Nadauld also recorded nine points.

Utah State took the lead with 19:01 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Collins led the Aggies in first-half scoring with 12 points to help put them up 53-27 at the break. Utah State pulled away with a 22-2 run in the second half to extend a 26-point lead to 46 points. They outscored Westminster by 30 points in the final half, as King led the way with a team-high 16 second-half points.

