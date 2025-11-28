Colgate wins 69-67 over Albany

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — Jalen Cox had 17 points in Colgate’s 69-67 win against Albany on Friday night. Albany’s Zacharie…

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — Jalen Cox had 17 points in Colgate’s 69-67 win against Albany on Friday night.

Albany’s Zacharie Matulu ended the scoring with 45 seconds left. Amir Lindsey missed a layup for the Great Danes at the buzzer.

Cox also had five rebounds and seven assists for the Raiders (3-4). Sam Wright scored 16 points and added six rebounds. Kyle Carlesimo had 15 points and finished 5 of 9 from 3-point range.

Lindsey finished with 16 points, five assists and two steals for the Great Danes (2-5). Okechukwu Okeke added 15 points for Albany. Matulu finished with 11 points.

Carlesimo scored nine points in the first half and Colgate went into the break trailing 36-28.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.